DC Circ. Affirms Romania Must Pay All Of $356M Award

By Caroline Simson (June 27, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed a ruling sanctioning Romania for putting up roadblocks against two Swedish food investors' efforts to enforce a confirmed $356 million arbitral award against the country, rejecting arguments that it's already paid up. A three-judge panel for the circuit court concluded that it had been within U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's discretion both to refuse to grant Romania relief from his earlier ruling enforcing the award since a large portion remains unpaid, and to sanction the country for disobeying his order compelling it to turn over information about its assets. The amount unpaid stood at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS