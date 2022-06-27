Fed Bans Golden Pacific Bancorp Affiliate From Bank Industry

By Katryna Perera (June 27, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has prohibited an individual from future participation in the banking industry after he allegedly lied in his application to acquire control of Golden Pacific Bancorp Inc., a former bank holding company in California. Karl Klessig, without admitting to or denying the allegations, has consented to an order announced Friday and issued by the board June 17 that prohibits him from participating in any manner with any financial institution or holding company and prohibits him from voting for a director or serving or acting as an institution-affiliated party, among other things. According to the order, Klessig allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS