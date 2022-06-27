Car Auction Co. Asks 4th Circ. For Redo In Virus Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 27, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A car auction company urged the Fourth Circuit to wait to hear what Maryland's high court says about whether COVID-19 causes a physical loss or damage that's covered by insurance, arguing the court should vacate an earlier order in favor of a Chubb unit. Bel Air Auction Inc. said Friday in a petition for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc that the Fourth Circuit should defer any decisions on its appeal until the Maryland Court of Appeals answers a certified question in September in the case Tapestry, Inc. v. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. In that case, the state's high court will take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS