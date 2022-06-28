Liberty Mutual Unit Must Face Condo's Irma Damage Claim

By Ben Zigterman (June 27, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled that a condominium association sufficiently pled its breach of contract claims against a Liberty Mutual subsidiary in a suit alleging that the insurer refused to cover Hurricane Irma damage to a dozen units, but tossed the policyholder's declaratory judgment claim as duplicative. An insurer must face a condominium association's claim that it must cover damage caused by Hurricane Irma, a Florida federal judge ruled, tossing the policyholder's declaratory judgment claim as duplicative. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno said Friday that the two claims in Park Place Kendall Condominium IV Association Inc.'s suit against Rockhill...

