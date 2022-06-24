Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Term: 50 Years Of Abortion Rights, Overturned

Law360 (June 24, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and upheld a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In this special episode, Law360's The Term breaks down the historic ruling and its potential impacts.

In this episode, Jimmy and Natalie speak with constitutional scholar Carolyn Shapiro, the founder and co-director of Chicago-Kent's Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States, about the biggest takeaways from the landmark decision that invalidates the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy that has existed for the last half-century.

They discuss how the final decision in Dobbs. v. Jackson Women's Health compares with the version that leaked in May, as well as dig into the concurrences and dissents penned by the other justices.

