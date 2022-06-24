The Term: 50 Years Of Abortion Rights, Overturned

Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
In this episode, Jimmy and Natalie speak with constitutional scholar Carolyn Shapiro, the founder and co-director of Chicago-Kent's Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States, about the biggest takeaways from the landmark decision that invalidates the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy that has existed for the last half-century.
They discuss how the final decision in Dobbs. v. Jackson Women's Health compares with the version that leaked in May, as well as dig into the concurrences and dissents penned by the other justices.
