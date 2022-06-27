Kansas Hemp Co. Sues State Governor Over $120K Seizure

By Jonathan Capriel (June 27, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Kansas delta-8 cannabinoid business owner is suing the state's attorney general and governor, claiming local law enforcement cost him more than $120,000 worth of property and cash during a raid that classified his merchandise as a Schedule I drug, according to a suit filed in federal court. Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution, claims that Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has intentionally misapplied a state statute and ignored federal laws in an effort to "threaten criminal prosecution, for possession and sale of hemp derivatives." His lawsuit, filed Friday, names Governor Laura Kelly, in her official capacity as the chief executive,...

