Storm Clouds Loom Ahead For Real Estate Investors

By William Lobel (June 27, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Cyclical challenges in the economy are nothing new to real estate developers and investors, and 2022 is shaping up to be that kind of year for commercial real estate property owners nationwide. While many business owners may be tempted to put off facing distressed assets, ignoring the problem will not make it go away. Like a person ignoring symptoms of a serious illness, real estate investors in financial trouble have a far better chance of saving their business, their employees' jobs and their reputations in the marketplace if they take proactive steps early. A thorough review of the financial situation can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS