Grant Thornton Settles With Cafe Chain Over Poor Audits

By Silvia Martelli (June 27, 2022, 3:19 PM BST) -- The administrators of Patisserie Valerie said Monday that they have settled a £200 million ($246 million) lawsuit accusing Grant Thornton of negligence in its audits of the collapsed cafe chain. The companies said that they settled in 2021 and that the agreement is "strictly confidential," declining to comment further. The British cafe chain entered administration in January 2019 after failing to secure a financial lifeline to cover a multimillion-pound financial hole suspected to be caused by fraudulent accounting. FRP Advisory, which is liquidating the failed chain, accused Grant Thornton in 2020 of negligence when carrying out its audits between 2014 and...

