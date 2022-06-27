CareTech To Be Taken Over By Founders in £870M Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (June 27, 2022, 11:56 AM BST) -- British social care provider CareTech said Monday that it has agreed to being taken over for £870.3 million ($1.1 billion) by a consortium led by its co-founders, who are taking the company private. CareTech Holdings PLC, which is listed on London's Alternative Investment Market, said that it has reached an agreement with Amalfi Bidco — a newly formed company set up by CareTech's co-founders Haroon and Farouq Sheikh. CareTech is being advised by Charles Russell Speechlys LLP. Shareholders will receive 750 pence per share under the terms of the offer, valuing the company at approximately £870.3 million. The offer represents a premium...

