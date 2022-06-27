Criminal Lawyers Kick Off Strike Over Pay

By Sophia Dourou (June 27, 2022, 4:04 PM BST) -- Criminal lawyers in England and Wales walked off the job on Monday on the first day of a strike over what they call inadequate government funding for a justice system "on the brink of collapse." Criminal Bar Association chair Jo Sidhu QC says that cuts to legal aid have led to criminal barristers seeing a 28% decrease in their real income over the past two decades. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Speaking from a picket line in front of the Old Bailey, Criminal Bar Association chair Jo Sidhu QC said that cuts to legal aid have led to criminal barristers...

