Northern Trains Sues Trade Union Over On-Call Refusal

By Silvia Martelli (July 11, 2022, 4:00 PM BST) -- An English train operating company has sued the drivers' trade union for allegedly inducing its members to refuse to be put on call amid negotiations for new contracts and national walkouts over pay. Northern Trains Ltd., which is publicly owned, said that the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen, better known as ASLEF, had told its members to refuse to be put on call. "ASLEF unlawfully induced or procured the drivers' actionable breaches of contract," the High Court claim, filed June 16 and now made public, says. The union has warned over the past few weeks of major disruption this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS