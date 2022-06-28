Gibson Dunn, K&L Gates Lead $470M Utility Contractor Merger

By Elaine Briseño (June 27, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Utility market contractor Primoris Services Corp., guided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, announced Monday that it plans to acquire utility construction company PLH Group Inc., steered by K&L Gates LLP, in an all-cash transaction valued at $470 million. The deal, according to a statement, will double Primoris' power delivery and is expected to result in $10 million in savings over a 24-month period after closing. Both companies have headquarters in Dallas. According to Monday's statement, from May 2021 to May of this year, PLH generated $733 million in revenue. The merger will increase coverage in the Sun Belt region, which...

