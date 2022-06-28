CBD Cos. Hit With TM Suit Over 'Full Send' Mark

By Jonathan Capriel (June 28, 2022, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Cannabis seller FullSend has accused two rivals of stepping on its toes with a logo modeled too closely after its own and has asked a New York federal court to step in. The logo is so similar that it will confuse customers, something FullSend believes is the aim of the resemblance, according to the suit filed Friday. The Oregon company with a primary location in Holbrook, New York, says its logo is made up of the word "canna" in white capital letters, with the words "full" and "send" attached upside down in black capital letters at the top and bottom respectively....

