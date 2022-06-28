Nomad Health Raises $105M To Grow Traveling Jobs Program

By Elaine Briseño (June 27, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Nomad Health, a marketplace for temporary health care jobs, announced Monday that it plans to expand, steered by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, to new specialties after raising $105 million with joint fundraising efforts by Adams Street Partners and Icon Ventures. Equity investor HealthQuest Capital was the largest contributor, according to a statement. Additional investors included Polaris Partners, .406 Ventures, AlleyCorp, and RRE Ventures, and new debt providers J.P. Morgan and Trinity Capital. Investors were advised by DLA Piper. New York-based Nomad Health manages a traveling nurse program in which nurses are paid to temporarily relocate and work wherever they are...

