Justices Decline Case Challenging Copyright For Floor Plans

By Nate Beck (June 27, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take a case Monday from a group of real estate companies that argued the Eighth Circuit wrongly found floor plans one firm included in marketing materials amounted to architectural drawings protected by copyright. The U.S. Supreme Court (Jimmy Hoover | Law360) Columbia House of Brokers Realty Inc. asked the court to consider the case after the Eighth Circuit overturned a lower court in finding floor plans depicting a design by architect Charles James and his firm, Designworks Homes Inc., should be subject to copyright. The brokers argued in their petition for certification that the floor...

