Linklaters Loses Cybersecurity Co-Chair To Debevoise

By Emily Lever (June 27, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP on Monday announced it had hired the former co-chair of cybersecurity for the U.S. for Linklaters LLP. Erez Liebermann, who will help meet demand for legal advice on responding to data breaches and regulatory compliance in a climate where hacks and regulatory enforcement are on the rise, will be a partner in the firm's New York office, according to a press release. "Client demand for the firm's cyber incident response services has soared as companies navigate a whirlwind of rapidly evolving legal, investigative and business issues arising from data incidents, and grapple with increased regulatory scrutiny on...

