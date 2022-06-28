Ga. Judges Say Dietary Supplement Label Suit Is FDA Issue

By Rosie Manins (June 27, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A plaintiff can't pursue his deceptive product labeling case against a Georgia dietary supplement maker because it deals with unanswered questions under the Food and Drug Administration's purview, the Georgia Court of Appeals has held. In a unanimous opinion Friday, the court affirmed part of a state trial court's ruling that Shawn Smith's case against Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. falls under the primary jurisdiction of the FDA. The court also reversed the lower court's finding that Smith's claims, brought under the District of Columbia Consumer Procedures and Protection Act, are preempted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The three-judge panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS