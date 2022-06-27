Ex-Atty Denies Fraud In Claims Against UK Soldiers In Iraq

By Richard Crump (June 27, 2022, 9:18 PM BST) -- Former British human rights lawyer Philip Shiner on Monday pled not guilty to three fraud charges relating to claims made against British Army personnel who served in Iraq. Shiner, 65, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link and denied two charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information and one of fraud by false representation. The National Crime Agency said in a statement that its investigation arose from a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal into the professional actions of Shiner in relation to clients who made allegations against U.K. soldiers in Iraq. Shiner is accused of fraud offenses relating to legal aid claims...

