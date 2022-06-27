Supreme Court Won't Review Vascepa Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett (June 27, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a Federal Circuit decision that shut down a challenge to a lower court's order invalidating six patents on Amarin's blockbuster heart drug Vascepa, handing a loss to a group made up largely of the company's shareholders. The high court on Monday denied a petition from a group called EPA Drug Initiative II, which had argued that it was wrongly forbidden from intervening in the patent suit between Amarin and generic drugmakers Hikma and Dr. Reddy's, and that its evidence of fraud during the litigation has not been sufficiently reviewed. The justices didn't give any reason...

