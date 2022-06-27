High Court Won't Review Guatemalan's Self-Removal Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (June 27, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away a Guatemalan woman's challenge to a decades-old deportation order on Monday, keeping intact an Eleventh Circuit ruling that she hadn't executed the removal order herself when she voluntarily left the U.S. in 1995. The justices rejected Estela Mabel Argueta Romero's petition to review the December ruling with no further explanation, as is customary. Romero had argued that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security couldn't simply wield the same removal order against her in 2019 after she illegally reentered the country due to alleged threats to her safety. The Eleventh Circuit had agreed with DHS that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS