Humana Wants To Add Federal Antitrust Claims To Zetia Case

By Matthew Perlman (June 27, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. asked a Virginia federal court for permission to add claims under federal antitrust law to its case accusing Merck and Glenmark of scheming to delay generic forms of the cholesterol drug Zetia. The insurance company filed a motion on Friday in the multidistrict litigation over Zetia seeking to lodge a second amended complaint to add claims assigned to it by wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. The move comes after the court rejected a renewed class certification bid from a group of wholesalers in April. Humana's case currently includes claims under various state antitrust and consumer protection laws, but the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS