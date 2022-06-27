Mineral Processor Says Enviro Consultant Botched Reports

By Kelcey Caulder (June 27, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A mineral processing company says it had to spend $800,000 on remediating environmental problems its environmental consultant failed to note in a site assessment and compliance review for facilities it purchased. In a complaint filed Friday in Georgia federal court, Thiele Kaolin Co. said Environmental Resources Management Southeast Inc. breached a contract in which it agreed to conduct an environmental assessment of mining and industrial mineral processing facilities Thiele planned to purchase in and around Sandersville, Georgia, in July 2021. Thiele says the consultant failed to note several instances of non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations at the facilities in its...

