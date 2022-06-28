Skechers Says HDI Tripped Over Trade Dress Claims Defense

By Ganesh Setty (June 27, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Skechers told a California federal court that HDI Global Insurance Co. prematurely terminated its defense in an underlying trade dress and slogan dispute over its Commute Time shoes and failed to reimburse the shoe giant for over $3 million in defense costs. In a memorandum supporting its motion for partial summary judgment Sunday, Skechers said HDI's failure to reimburse the company came after it had already agreed in writing that it had a duty to defend Skechers over the underlying trade dress claims levied by Easy Spirit LLC. Nevertheless, HDI had a duty under California law to defend Skechers until the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS