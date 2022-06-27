Utah, Louisiana Abortion Bans Blocked, For Now

By Hannah Albarazi (June 27, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Abortion remained legal in Louisiana and Utah on Monday after state court judges granted temporary restraining orders against bans on the procedure that took effect in the two states immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Louisiana state Judge Robin M. Giarrusso temporarily blocked Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the state's Health Department from implementing or enforcing the so-called trigger laws criminalizing abortion in the state. A women's health clinic and a reproductive health advocacy group sued Louisiana on Monday claiming the state's trigger laws are unconstitutionally vague. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) The Louisiana health clinic Hope Medical Group...

