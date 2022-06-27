Lewis Silkin Managing Partner Tapped To Lead Law Society

By Joel Poultney (June 27, 2022, 7:38 PM BST) -- The Law Society of England and Wales named Lewis Silkin LLP managing partner Ian Jeffery as its new chief executive on Monday to help develop what it called "an ever more sophisticated" approach to meet the needs of an evolving legal landscape. In a statement, Jeffery said he was ready to "champion" the interests of solicitors and the society more broadly as he steps up to the role atop the trade body for solicitors in England and Wales, having led the London-based law firm since 2005. The information technology and IP lawyer said it was an exciting time to be taking...

