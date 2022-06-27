Leech Lake Official Seeks Election Redo In Suit Against DOI

By Andrew Westney (June 27, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The secretary-treasurer of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe urged a federal judge on Monday to undo a recent tribal election, saying the U.S. Department of the Interior and tribal officials wrongly blocked him from running to retain his office. Arthur "Archie" LaRose asked the court for an emergency injunction on Monday, alleging he would be irreparably harmed if the winner of the June 14 election is sworn in on Friday. LaRose said that the DOI and the tribe violated federal and tribal law by allowing the passage of a 2006 amendment to the tribe's constitution that...

