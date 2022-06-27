Ex-Temple Biz Dean Appeals Rankings Fraud Case At 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 27, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The former dean of the Fox School of Business at Temple University has asked the Third Circuit to throw out his conviction on charges that he falsely inflated the school's stats to boost its ranking in U.S. News & World Report, arguing that students still got a good education in exchange for their tuition. In an appellate brief filed Friday, Moshe Porat — who was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $250,000 fine after being convicted on mail and wire fraud charges last year — said the government failed to show how falsely inflating the school's numbers constituted a...

