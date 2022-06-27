Insurance Broker Launches Indemnity Facility For Law Firms

By Ashish Sareen (June 27, 2022, 7:25 PM BST) -- A London-based insurance broker launched a new professional indemnity offering on Monday as law firms bear the cost of rising premiums and solicitors increasingly face the risk of negligence claims. Miller Insurance Services LLP said it has established a £10 million-limit ($12.3 million) professional indemnity insurance facility for law firms that have more than 10 partners, directors and members. The news comes as many large insurers are scaling back their professional indemnity insurance because of the high risk of claims, which is contributing to the steep rise in the price of cover. The rising cost of professional indemnity insurance has devastated...

