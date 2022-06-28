9th Circ. Says Salvadoran Ineligible For 2nd Deportation Relief

By Rae Ann Varona (June 28, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a Board of Immigration Appeals decision rejecting a Salvadoran man's second request for deportation relief, saying he was granted a cancellation of a removal order that rendered him ineligible for a second grant under another law. U.S. District Judge Christina C. Reiss, who sat on the three-judge panel by designation, disagreed with Manuel Antonio Hernandez's contention that his initial removal order was not canceled under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act because he had not been told to appear before an immigration judge or had a final removal order entered against him. Judge Reiss said...

