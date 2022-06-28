Panel Affirms Sanction On Homeowners In Fire Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (June 28, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A California appeals panel upheld monetary sanctions imposed against two homeowners for destroying evidence before their insurer's inspector could investigate their claims for mold contamination stemming from the 2018 Carr fire. The three-justice panel said on Monday that the lower court did not abuse its discretion by granting Integon National General Insurance Co.'s request for monetary sanctions totaling $8,440 against the homeowners, Christina Archer and Lane Whitney. The panel also found no abuse of discretion in the trial court's jury instruction on the "willful suppression of evidence." "Plaintiffs intentionally destroyed relevant, physical evidence even though they knew there was a pending...

