Gunderson Dettmer Picks Up Jones Day Private Equity Pro

By James Mills (July 1, 2022, 10:07 AM EDT) -- The Silicon Valley-based Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has taken on a Jones Day private equity specialist as a partner in its office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Lara Alice Pender, who spent the past six years at Jones Day, represents private equity investors including corporate venture capital, sovereign wealth and pension funds in connection with financings of high-valuation companies. Gunderson Dettmer said June 27 she focuses on structuring, negotiating and managing minority- and majority-stake investments, as well as cross-border acquisitions and divestitures, for growth equity, venture capital and other private equity firms. She also works with startup companies...

