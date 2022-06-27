Boston Schools Want Out Of Union's Remote Work Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 27, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Boston Public Schools asked a Massachusetts federal judge Monday to scrap a teachers union's COVID-19 lawsuit, saying the union would have to prove each of its members suffered discrimination when they were required to return to work in person despite their health conditions and concerns about the coronavirus. Boston Public Schools and the School Committee of the City of Boston asked U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley to dismiss the suit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Massachusetts state discrimination law, saying that the court would need to conduct an individualized inquiry into the Boston Teachers Union's members...

