Mich. City Official OK To Block Facebook Critic, 6th Circ. Says

By Eric Heisig (June 27, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A city manager in Michigan who maintained a personal Facebook page that identified him as a public official did not violate a critic's constitutional rights by blocking him, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Monday, saying that maintaining the page was not part of his job description. The three-judge panel said Kevin Lindke, who sued Port Huron City Manager James R. Freed for being blocked in 2020 after criticizing posts about the coronavirus pandemic, did not prove that the Facebook page was either part of or closely intertwined with Freed's official duties. Even though Freed used the page to post about his...

