Becerra Says 'All Options Are On The Table' After Dobbs

By Britain Eakin (June 28, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday that the agency will do everything it can within the confines of federal law to ensure that women continue to have access to safe abortion care after the U.S. Supreme Court erased the constitutional right to it. However, Becerra — who called the Supreme Court's decision unraveling 50 years of precedent under Roe v. Wade ensuring access to safe abortion care "unconscionable" — was short on concrete steps the agency can take. But HHS is working to ensure ongoing access to medication abortion, or the abortion pill, which has been approved by...

