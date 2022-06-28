Trump Adviser Eastman Says Feds Seized His IPhone

By Lauren Berg (June 27, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Former Donald Trump legal adviser John Eastman, who is embroiled in a House select committee's investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in a Monday lawsuit that federal agents have seized his iPhone 12 using what he described as an overly broad search warrant. The disclosure was made in a complaint filed in New Mexico federal court seeking the return of the device. Eastman said he was leaving a restaurant on Wednesday when FBI agents frisked him and took his iPhone Pro 12, but the warrant they provided was overly broad and didn't provide a "probable cause...

