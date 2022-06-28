William Fry, A&O Guide Ireland's 5% AIB Stake Sale

By Dawood Fakhir (June 28, 2022, 1:03 PM BST) -- The Irish government said on Tuesday that it has sold approximately 5% of its stake in Irish lender AIB Group PLC to institutional investors for €304.8 million ($322 million) as it continues to offload its investments in banks dating from the 2008 financial crisis. Paschal Donohoe, the Irish finance minister, said the government successfully completed the sale by an accelerated book-building process, selling a large amount of shares in a short period of time, usually 24 to 48 hours. The sale, at €2.28 per share, reduced the stake of the government in the bank to approximately 63.5% from 68.5%, the department...

