High-End Jeweler Sues Insurer Over $9M Cyber-Ransom

By Silvia Martelli (June 29, 2022, 6:10 PM BST) -- A luxury British jeweler has sued a Lloyd's syndicate member to recover $9 million it spent after falling victim to a Russian ransomware attack that prompted press coverage of leaked celebrity clients and a rare apology from the hackers. Graff Diamonds Ltd. told the High Court in a June 13 claim, which has now been made public, that F&G UK Underwriters Ltd. had breached its policy by refusing to cover $7.5 million the jewelry company spent on a ransom payment, as well as $1.5 million in related costs. The episode made headlines for the celebrities reportedly named in the leaks —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS