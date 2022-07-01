Moore Stephens Fights Liability In £14M Tax Advice Suit

By Silvia Martelli (July 1, 2022, 5:03 PM BST) -- Accountants Moore Stephens has denied any liability for giving two Norwegian cousins tax reforms advice that ultimately left them facing a £14 million ($17.5 million) U.K. tax bill, saying that Taylor Wessing LLP has full responsibility. In a High Court defense filed on June 27 and recently made public, Moore Stephens LLP — now known as MSR Partners LLP — said it is "not liable at all" for advice given on how 2008 tax and remittance reforms for non-U.K. residents would affect the financial structures of two of Norway's richest men, Morten and Thomas Høegh. Both businessmen are connected to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS