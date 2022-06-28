Compensation Info Biz Pave Lands $1.6B Series C Valuation

By McCord Pagan (June 28, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT) -- Pave, a company that helps businesses determine salaries for their employees, said Tuesday it was valued at $1.6 billion following its Series C funding round that included Index Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and YC Continuity Fund. San Francisco-based Pave said in a statement that in addition to the $100 million round, it also acquired Advanced-HR from Morgan Stanley for an undisclosed amount, a product suite that includes a database for information on compensation in the venture capital and private company world. "The Pave journey has just barely started. There are four billion participants in the global workforce, and compensation is a guessing...

