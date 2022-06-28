Earthstone Pays $627M For New Mexico Oil And Gas Assets

By Elaine Briseño (June 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Earthstone Energy Inc. said Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to purchase, for $627 million, the New Mexico assets of Titus Oil and Gas Production, which is located in the southeast part of the state within the northern Delaware Basin. The acquisition will be completed with $575 million in cash and approximately 3.9 million shares of Earthstone's stock that is currently valued at $52 million, according to a statement. That's based on the June 24, 2022, closing share price of $13.51. Earthstone is represented by Haynes and Boone LLP as well as Jones & Keller PC. Bracewell LLP is serving...

