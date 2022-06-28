Alcon Eye-Drop Patents Survive Invalidity Appeal

By Silvia Martelli (June 28, 2022, 7:20 PM BST) -- A London appeals court on Tuesday upheld Alcon's patent for eye drops used to treat glaucoma, rejecting a generic-drug maker's argument that the intellectual property was obvious given earlier publications. The Court of Appeal agreed with a lower court that a glaucoma treatment patent owned by Alcon Research LLC, a subsidiary of Novartis spinoff Alcon, was neither obvious nor anticipated. The High Court was right when rejecting both attempts at invalidation by Aspire Pharma Ltd., the appeals court said. Aspire Pharma had already acknowledged that their generic products infringe, making validity the only question. The drug at issue, travoprost, is sold...

