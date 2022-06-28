Ernst & Young Fined $100M For Cheating On CPA Exams

By Al Barbarino (June 28, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit Ernst & Young LLP with a $100 million fine on Tuesday after the accounting giant admitted that its audit professionals cheated on certified public accountant license exams, and that it also withheld evidence of the cheating from the agency. Between 2017 and 2021, nearly 50 EY audit professionals "sent and/or received answer keys" to the ethics component of the CPA exams, according to Tuesday's settlement order. Hundreds of other audit professionals cheated on CPE courses required to maintain CPA licenses, including those addressing CPAs' ethical obligations. Nearly 50 EY audit professionals "sent and/or received...

