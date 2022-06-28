Wolters Kluwer Acquires Spain-Based Legal Tech Co.

By Steven Lerner (June 28, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Information services company Wolter Kluwer NV is expanding its presence in Spain's legal market with its acquisition of legal practice management software Level Programs SL on Tuesday. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Wolters Kluwer said the acquisition will not have an important impact on earnings and is expected to result in a return of investing capital above the company's after-tax cost of capital, about 8%, within three to five years. A representative from Wolters Kluwer told Law360 Pulse that discussions with Level Programs began as part of the company's ongoing review process to expand software offerings...

