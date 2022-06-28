Texas Judge Freezes Enforcement Of Pre-Roe Abortion Ban

By Katie Buehler (June 28, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a nearly century-old ban on abortion that was deemed unconstitutional in the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision. After a hearing in Houston, Harris County District Court Judge Christine Weems granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting prosecutors in the state from using the 1925 abortion restrictions to bring criminal charges against a coalition of abortion providers and their staff at least through July 12. Judge Weems ruled the old law, referred to in court documents as the state's pre-Roe ban, is "repealed and may not be enforced consistent with the due...

