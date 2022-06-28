Investor Sues Auto Insurer Over Customer Recruitment Costs

By Sarah Jarvis (June 28, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Directors and executives of auto insurance startup Root Inc. have been hit with a derivative investor suit in Delaware federal court alleging they misled shareholders about how much money the company spends acquiring new customers and caused the company's stock price to plummet. Shareholder Tongbo Huang alleged in a Monday complaint that Root touted its low customer acquisition cost — or the average amount it spends acquiring a customer — as being significantly lower than that of traditional insurers. But unbeknownst to investors, its customer acquisition cost had increased by the time of the company's October 2020 initial public offering, and...

