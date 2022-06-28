Citi Beats UN Fund Manager's 'Fanciful' €10B Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 28, 2022, 7:06 PM BST) -- A judge dismissed a €10 billion ($10.5 billion) lawsuit on Tuesday filed by a money manager with purported ties to the United Nations against Citibank, finding the basis of his claims to be "entirely fanciful." The High Court rejected claims from the Lex Foundation that Citibank had misplaced a €10 billion transfer. (Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images) High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw rejected claims from the Lex Foundation, a group that says it manages funding for scientific and medical research, had claimed last summer that Citibank NA and Citibank UK Ltd. had misplaced a €10 billion transfer that it said...

