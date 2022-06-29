Tribes Say BLM Didn't Consult Them Over Nev. Lithium Mine

By Gina Kim (June 29, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Two tribal communities challenging a federal agency's approval of an open-air lithium mining project slated to occupy public lands near the Nevada-Oregon border have urged a Nevada federal judge to stop the project until the tribes are properly consulted about the development. In a joint reply brief filed Monday seeking victory on their summary judgment motions, the Burns Paiute Tribe and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony told U.S. Chief District Judge Miranda M. Du that the Bureau of Land Management failed to seek or consider public comments about the complexity of the development, also known as the Thacker Pass project, or consult...

