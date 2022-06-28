Judge Should Have Recused In Trinidad Corruption Case

By Silvia Martelli (June 28, 2022, 5:58 PM BST) -- The highest court for overseas British territories has ruled that a judge should have refrained from ruling in a corruption case against two insurance officials over the construction of a Caribbean airport because he had biases due to financial help he received from the country's attorney general. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council upheld an appeal on Monday brought by two employees of insurance companies accused of fraud and corruption over the development of the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad in the 1990s. Trinidad and Tobago's chief magistrate, Sherman McNicolls, who died in 2012, ruled against the two senior insurance...

