Fla. Judge Tosses Class Suit Over Massage Spa Surveillance

By Carolina Bolado (June 29, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday ended a proposed class suit against Vero Beach police detectives who surveilled a massage parlor targeted in a prostitution sting, ruling that there is no legal reason for them not to be entitled to a qualified immunity defense and that "to hold otherwise would defy all sense of logic." U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg granted summary judgment to the police officers after determining that plaintiff Keith Taig had failed to show that the defendants had violated a clearly established constitutional right under Florida or federal law. The surveillance at issue was authorized by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS