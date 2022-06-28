ITC Judge Says Apple Infringed Rival's ECG Wristband

By Greg Lamm (June 28, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has determined that Apple has infringed two patents covering medical device maker AliveCor's wristband device for measuring irregular heartbeats. Apple Inc. violated Section 337 of the U.S. Tariff Act related to some Apple Watches that infringed AliveCor Inc.'s patents, ITC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot said in his notice of initial determination filed Monday. Judge Elliot is scheduled to make a final determination in October. In its complaint filed in April 2021 with the ITC, AliveCor is seeking a limited exclusion order barring Apple from importing and selling the watches that infringe AliveCor's patents in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS